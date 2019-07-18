'Uncle Nelson' First Told Me to Join Politics, Says Priyanka on Mandela's 101st Birth Anniversary
'The world misses men like Mandela more than ever today. His life was a testament to truth, love and freedom,' Priyanka tweeted.
A young Priyanka Gandhi with Nelson Mandela.
New Delhi: Calling Nelson Mandela her inspiration and guide, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the anti-apartheid icon told her that she ought to be in politics long before anyone else did.
Remembering the former South African president on his 101st birth anniversary, she said the world misses men like Mandela more than ever today. His life was a testament to truth, love and freedom, Priyanka Gandhi added.
"To me, he was Uncle Nelson (who told me I ought to be in politics long before anyone else did!). He will always be my inspiration and my guide," she tweeted.
The world misses men like #NelsonMandela more than ever today. His life was a testament to truth, love and freedom. To me, he was Uncle Nelson (who told me I ought to be in politics long before anyone else did!). He will always be my insipration and my guide. pic.twitter.com/JaPeHkT69g— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 18, 2019
Priyanka Gandhi also posted her photograph with Mandela, captioning it, "Laughing heartily at my son's fancy topi in 2001".
Ending years of speculation, Priyanka Gandhi formally entered politics in January with the Congress appointing her general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East.
As the Congress faces uncertainty after Rahul Gandhi's resignation as party chief, voices within the party are growing in favour of Priyanka Gandhi leading the party in critical times.
