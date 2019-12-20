Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Unconstitutional' CAA Will Not be Implemented in Congress-ruled States, Says KC Venugopal

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal also said marches led by Congress chief ministers will be organised in their respective states from December 22.

PTI

Updated:December 20, 2019, 5:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Unconstitutional' CAA Will Not be Implemented in Congress-ruled States, Says KC Venugopal
AICC general secretary KC Venugopal (right) with party chief Rahul Gandhi. (Photo credit: Special Arrangement)

Kochi: Upping the ante against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Congress on Friday said the "unconstitutional" legislation will not be implemented in the party-ruled states.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal also said marches led by Congress chief ministers will be organised in their respective states from December 22 as part of the fight to protect the Constitution, "threatened by the fascist-rule" of the BJP.

"No question of implementing this law in the Congress-ruled states... This is an unconstitutional law. The states cannot be forced to implement an unconstitutional legislation," he told PTI.

Venugopal maintained the CAA brought by the BJP-led government "violates the basic tenets of our Constitution", which ensures equality before law. "Our Constitution says the state shall not deny to any person equality before the law. The BJP government brought the legislation sabotaging this basic principles of the Constitution. The government is dividing the people in the name of religion. This cannot be accepted", he said.

Noting that the legislation has been challenged in the Supreme Court, Venugopal said "the states do not have the responsibility to implement an unconstitutional law." His statement comes as protests against the controversial CAA spread to several parts of the country.

Venugopal was speaking after his arrest in Alappuzha while leading a protest march organised by the District Congress Committee against the police action on protesters, including students, in various parts of the country. The Congress leader claimed the protests across the country against the CAA were not a "political fight".

"It is a big mass movement against an authoritarian regime. All Congress workers in the country will become part of this movement," he said. Accusing the government of using force and other undemocratic means to suppress the "people's movement", Venugopal said the Congress expressed solidarity with the students, youths and other sections who are on the streets fighting for their "democratic rights".

"Ruthless Britishers were ousted by the people of the country through peaceful agitations led by Indian National Congress during the independence struggle. So if the government thinks that it can suppress the voice of the people using force, that will not succeed", he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram