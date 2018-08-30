Under Attack from Stalin, EPS Says AIADMK Doesn’t 'Nod' to Every Decision by Modi Govt

: Re-calibrating his party position in the face of scathing attack launched by the DMK on his government for failing to protect Tamil Nadu’s interests, AIADMK leader and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami says his government does not "nod to everything the BJP says".EPS's statement is being seen as a response to an all-out attack by DMK chief MK Stalin where he accused the AIADMK government of cosying up to the central government at the cost of Tamil Nadu’s interests."We are following the path that our Amma (Jayalalithaa) followed. We oppose whenever it is required for us to oppose. We don't 'nod' to every decision of the BJP. The Opposition always attacks us. Do you think the Opposition will ever appreciate us?" Palaniswami told reporters on being asked about the allegation by the DMK chief.In his first address after taking over as the party president, Stalin had taken a strident anti-BJP line, as he accused the EPS government of losing "its self-respect" by giving up the state's rights.AIADMK has supported Modi government during the trust vote in the Monsoon session of Parliament last week, and also voted for the NDA candidate in the election of the Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson.While the DMK has attacked the BJP on various platforms, the AIADMK too is now trying to send across a strong message to the people that it is not a 'puppet' in the hands of the BJP. But it’s too early to say if the AIADMK is planning to distance itself from the BJP for 2019 elections or is this is mere political posturing?Both the BJP and the Congress have a limited political footprint in Tamil Nadu, which sends 39 members to the Lok Sabha. Ahead of the 2019 general elections, both UPA and NDA are seeking to knit a pre-poll alliance in the state.