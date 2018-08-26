Under BJP Rule, Judiciary, RBI and Election Commission All ‘Torn Apart’: Rahul Gandhi in London

Under BJP’s rule, the country’s judiciary, Election Commission and also the Reserve Bank, have been “torn apart”, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday while addressing a gathering in London.The Congress president, who was speaking at the Indian Overseas Congress, mounted the attack on Prime Minister Modi and accused him of insulting Indians by saying that there was no development in the country before 2014."India shows the future to the world. The people of India made this possible and the Congress helped them. If the prime minister says nothing had happened before he assumed office, he is not commenting on the Congress, he is insulting every person of the country," Gandhi said.Gandhi added that people are being discriminated against on the basis of caste and religion under the current government. He further alleged that the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act has been "destroyed and scholarships have been discontinued".He claimed that Dalits, farmers, tribal people, minorities, the poor in India are told that they will not get anything, and "if they raise their voice, they are beaten up"."Today in India, people are discriminated against on the basis of caste and religion. Marginalised are betrayed, while people like Anil Ambani benefit," Gandhi said."Nobody will get anything. Only Ambani will get everything. This man has accrued a debt of Rs 45,000 crore," the Congress president alleged.Facing allegations of receiving kickbacks from the multi-billion dollar Rafale deal, Ambani-led Reliance Group issued legal notices to many Congress leaders to stop them from making such statements.Ambani had also written to Gandhi and had said that the Congress party has been "misinformed, misdirected and misled" by "malicious vested interests and corporate rivals" on the issue.Gandhi said that the loan waivers to farmers of Karnataka and Telangana were denied on grounds of policy but the prime minister was silent about "handful of richest businessmen" having non-performing assets of Rs 12.5 lakh crore."I do not use bad language for the prime minister. And if you have listened to the debate on the Rafale deal in Parliament, you would have seen that the PM could not answer my questions," the 48-year-old leader said.He also accused the prime minister of remaining silent "when his own party's MLA raped a woman and when Nirav Modi ran away with people's money".Evoking the press-conference of the Supreme Court judges in January, he said, "It was the first time that four senior-most judges of the apex court come out in public earlier this year to say they were not being allowed to work".He added that institutions such as the Supreme Court, the Election Commission of India and the Reserve Bank of India, which are "the walls" of the country are being torn apart.Gandhi said that there was no discussion on the issues of farmers, education and health care.He also hailed the contributions of non-resident Indians in the progress of the country and said, "Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, B R Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru were all NRIs. They travelled the world and helped India with new perspectives.(With inputs from PTI)