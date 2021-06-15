Under Fire on Remarks Over Article 370, Digvijaya Singh Hits Oppn With Ram Temple Donation Controversy

After drawing flak over his remarks on the abrogation of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress veteran and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh has attacked the opposition by raking up the contentious issue of Ram Temple donations.

Singh has been alleging anomalies in donations made in favor of temple trust, he has been seeking an account of donations from Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) about the funds raised for the temple in 1992.

Singh has been widely criticised for his comments made during a clubhouse chat with a Pakistan-based journalist over Article 370. Not only the BJP camp, but Singh’s own family had also pulled him up for his remarks.

His younger brother, Lakshman Singh, had tweeted, “Re-imposition of article 370 in Kashmir is not possible. It’s also true that Faruq Abdullah who supports article 370 had been a minister was an NDA minister and BJP has also backed another article 370 backer Mehbuba Mufti.”

Lakshman Singh’s wife, Rubina Sharma Singh, was also quick to slam his brother-in-law for his views on J&K.

“Unfortunate words spoken about Kashmiri pandits and so-called reservation. All this said to a journalist from across the border. A nation that has not been allowed to be at peace! As if we haven’t suffered enough! Hurtful and unnecessary!” Rubina, a cancer patients’ consultant and a Kashmiri pandit herself, has tweeted.

“RS Member of Parliament spoke in the same tune as Pakistan. He accused Congress top brass of working on a pro-Pakistan and Pro-China agenda,” Slamming Singh for his remarks, Medical Education minister Vishwas Sarang said.

Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra had also said that Kashmiri pandits are being brought back in the valley and people like Digvijaya Singh are intimidating them. “We are not anti-Muslim but we are against those who are against India.”

Singh had later clarified his remark saying, “Illiterates are not able to differentiate between ‘Shall and Consider’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here