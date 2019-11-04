Under Modi's Leadership India Didn't Bow Down to Global Pressure on Joining RCEP, Says JP Nadda
In a series of tweets, Nadda said the BJP congratulates Prime Minister Modi for protecting India's interest. 'Under him India's foreign policy reflects India First.'
File photo of new BJP working president JP Nadda.
New Delhi: Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "decisive leadership" for India not joining the RCEP deal as negotiations failed, BJP's working president JP Nadda on Monday said the country did not bow down to global pressure and give away its economic interests, unlike previous Congress which opened the Indian market through weak trade agreements.
Earlier in the day, Modi said in his speech at the RCEP summit attended by several world leaders in Bangkok that India will not join the RCEP deal as negotiations failed to satisfactorily address New Delhi's "outstanding issues and concerns".
In a series of tweets, Nadda said the BJP congratulates Prime Minister Modi for protecting India's interest. "Under him India's foreign policy reflects India First."
Describing Modi as a tough negotiator and decisive leader, Nadda said, "India did not bow down to global pressure and give away its economic interests unlike previous Congress led governments which opened Indian market through weak FTAs."
He said Modi has again shown his commitment to safeguard the interests of the poor and took the "historic decision" to not join RCEP, based on India's interests.
He has always kept in mind the interest of stakeholders including farmers, dairy sector, manufacturers and micro, small and medium enterprises.
The RCEP comprises 10 ASEAN nations and six of its FTA (free trade agreement) partners - China, India, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand. However, India opted out of the RCEP.
The original RCEP was aiming to facilitate the creation of the biggest free-trade region in the world as the 16-nation grouping is home to 3.6 billion people, or nearly half the world's population.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Evicted, Rashami Desai And Devoleena might be in Secret Room
- PUBG Mobile Season 10 Arriving on November 9: Here’s Everything We Know
- Want to Protect Your Child From The 999 AQI Air? Here Are Some Air Purifiers
- ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Subrata Paul Masterclass Holds Bengaluru to 0-0 Draw
- Understanding New Airtel Xstream Broadband Plans, And How to Get Unlimited Data