Under My Leadership, AIADMK Would Have Formed Govt in TN Again: Sasikala

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s confidante VK Sasikala’s new audio clip has caused another stir in the political arena of Tamil Nadu, especially the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). In the audiotapes, Sasikala can be heard telling her supporters in the party that if AIADMK had acted in unity under her (Sasikala) leadership, it would have regained power and formed the government in the state again.

The conversation between the expelled leader and her supporters in the party were leaked on social media, which revealed that Sasikala has been in touch with her supporters in AIADMK over frequent phone calls and has hinted at her political re-entry. Sasikala when speaking to Chidambaram, a supporter from Erode, could be heard saying, “I will definitely come back when the Covid-19 surge would be completely over. The party has gone a different way now. I will come soon and confront to capture and safeguard the party."

“When Amma (Jayalalithaa) was there, our party got the status of the third largest party in India. But today we have lost our MPs. We have lashed out at the existing MPs, to the other party for their wrong decisions. If there had been unity between AIADMK and AMMK without any problems, surely we would have formed the government," Sasikala spoke.

Speaking to Sundaram from Attur in Salem district, Sasikala said, “In Salem, AIADMK cadres are acting in an arbitrary manner. Ask our party cadres not to worry. I will come and fix everything sooner." Similarly, two other audiotapes of conversation with Kanchipuram and Erode cadre have also been leaked.

Reportedly, co-coordinator of the party and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi Palanisamy and coordinator and Deputy Leader of the Opposition O Panneerselvam have taken action against the five members of AIADMK, who spoke to Sasikala on phone, as they were expelled from the party.

EPS and OPS have issued a joint statement in this regard, which said, “Ramakrishnan, Joint Secretary, District Student Council; R Saravanan, Sivagangai District, deputy general secretary of Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Peravai; District Women’s Joint Secretary Shanmugapriya; Former council secretary Thimmarajapuram Rajagopal and Tachanallur student wing joint secretary Sundarraj have been removed from all responsibilities, including the party’s basic membership for acting contrary to the policy, objectives and principles of the AIADMK and for defaming the party," the statement said.

Earlier, 17 party functionaries have been expelled from the party by EPS and OPS for interacting with VK Sasikala.

