Under NIA's Radar Over 'DSP Ferrying Hizbul Militant' Case, PDP Leader Waheed Para to be Grilled Again

People's Democratic Party leader Waheed Para, who has been campaigning for the upcoming DDC poll in Jammu and Kashmir, is under national investigation agency's radar in connection with the case of jailed DSP Davinder Singh, who was arrested earlier this year while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway.

"Yes, Para was questioned in connection with Davibder Singh-Naveed Babu case," a NIA official confirmed to News18. Para's name in the case reportedly cropped up during questioning of another accused Tariq Mir.

Mir, a former BJP leader has been accused of supplying arms to terrorist Naveed Babu. He was arrested by NIA in April this year. The NIA sent summons to Para on Monday under 160 CrPC, claiming that he was "acquainted with the circumstances of the case".

Para's questioning is set to impact his campaigning plans. Gupkar alliance parties have alleged that the Jammu and Kashmir administration was deliberately taking steps to prevent non-BJP candidates from campaigning in the elections. The investigation agency has summoned Para again on Tuesday for further questioning.

NIA in its 3,000-page plus chargesheet against Davinder Singh, Naveed Babu and others said that the probe in the case has brought "on record that the Pakistani establishment has been devising all possible ways and means to fund, arm and sustain the terrorist activities of the banned terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen".