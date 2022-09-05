CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#KoffeeWithKaran#Ganeshotsav
Home » News » Politics » Under Pressure to Frame Me, CBI Officer Committed Suicide, Says Manish Sisodia
1-MIN READ

Under Pressure to Frame Me, CBI Officer Committed Suicide, Says Manish Sisodia

PTI

Last Updated: September 05, 2022, 15:02 IST

New Delhi, India

Manish Sisodia claimed that he is honest and not afraid of CBI. (Credits: Twitter/ANI)

Manish Sisodia claimed that he is honest and not afraid of CBI. (Credits: Twitter/ANI)

Manish Sisodia hit out at PM Narendra Modi, saying he only thinks of destabilising governments in non-BJP states by poaching MLAs

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that a CBI officer committed suicide as he was pressured to frame him in a false excise case. He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he only thinks of destabilising governments in non-BJP states by poaching MLAs.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had last month raided the Delhi residence of Sisodia after it registered an FIR to investigate alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year.

”A CBI officer was pressured to frame me in false excise case. He could not take the mental pressure and died by suicide two days ago. This is really unfortunate, I am deeply hurt,” Sisodia alleged during a press conference.

”I want to ask PM why officers are being pressured so much that they are forced to take such extreme steps. Arrest me if you want, but don’t destroy families of your officers,” he added.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:September 05, 2022, 15:02 IST
last updated:September 05, 2022, 15:02 IST