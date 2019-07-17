Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Under What Law Has Telangana Govt Decided to Demolish Heritage Erram Manzil Structure, Asks High Court

The court had earlier ruled against the demolition of the existing secretariat complex and the iconic Erram Manzil and asked the state government to file a counter in 15 days.

Venkatesh Hakimpet | News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2019, 9:41 PM IST
Under What Law Has Telangana Govt Decided to Demolish Heritage Erram Manzil Structure, Asks High Court
File photo of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao laying foundation stone for the new Secretariat building in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: In a setback to the state government, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday sought to know under what legislation was the demolition of the heritage structures of Erram Manzil approved.

Earlier this month, the court had ruled against the demolition of the existing secretariat complex and the iconic Erram Manzil and asked the state government to file a counter in 15 days.

The court was hearing arguments of the petitioner on behalf of the Nizam's heirs and the government on the contentious issue of the structure. Everyone should abide by law and the government is no exception to this, stated the court.

The petitioner has argued that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's proposal to demolish the heritage structure is against the law and is a waste of public money. The plea has asked the court to direct the state government to avoid taking a hasty decision in this regard.

