Under Whose Leadership Did 2G Scam Happen: Shah Attacks Stalin-led DMK on Corruption, Dynasty Politics

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attacked the M K Stalin-led DMK in Tamil Nadu on corruption and dynasty politics and said it will face a rout in next year's Assembly polls in the state where "democratic forces" will prevail. In a sharp attack on DMK, and its ally Congress, Shah said the two parties had no right to talk about corruption, asking "under whose leadership did the 2G (spectrum allocation scam) happen."

In his address after dedicating a fifth reservoir for Chennai and laying the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects in the state, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has waged a battle to end dynasty politics, corruption and casteism in the country.

"Under his leadership when we fought state polls, dynasty parties had to face defeat. It is now the turn of a dynasty party in Tamil Nadu, which doesn't function on democratic values but only takes forward dynasty politics," to lose elections, he said, in an apparent reference to the DMK.

The Dravidian party is often accused of practising dynasty politics by its critics, including arch rival AIADMK. "But I am sure such forces will come to an end in this election and democratic forces will progress," he said.

Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu are due in April-May 2021 and the AIADMK has announced its alliance with the BJP will continue for the election. On corruption too, SHah launched a broadside against allies DMK and Congress, saying they had no right to talk about graft.

"I am very surprised when friends from DMK and Congress speak of corruption. Under whose leadership did 2G happen, where corruption to the tune of lakhs of crores of rupees happened.

What right have they got to speak about corruption. Before making charges of corruption, see what had happened in your family," he said. DMK leaders Kanimozhi, daughter of late party chief M Karunanidhi and A Raja were accused in the 2G spectrum allocation scam but were acquitted by a CBI court.

The investigating agency has now appealed against the lower court verdict in the Delhi High Court. He also asked what the DMK had done for Tamil Nadu despite being in power for ten years in UPA I and II.

"I want to ask DMK and Congress– you were in power for 10 years. Show details of what you did in 10 years and let us have a public debate. I am ready to give accounts (of what NDA did for TN)," he added.