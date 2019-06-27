Undeterred by Election Drubbing, Priyanka Gandhi Begins Preparing Ground for 2022 UP Bypolls

Lucknow: The Congress’s recent drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections has not deterred party general Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has begun efforts to regain lost ground ahead of the 2022 bypolls in Uttar Pradesh on 12 assembly seats.

Gandhi has met not only party leaders and workers in the state to get feedback but also spoken to farmers, businessmen, women and professionals to formulate a better strategy for the party.

Sources aware of the development said Gandhi has formed teams of AICC members and asked them to gather more information from the districts. They have been asked to spend at least two days in the constituency and meet more workers. Gandhi, who will also tour the state extensively in July, has called for more participation of women.

Even before the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were announced, the Congress had asked its various district chiefs in Uttar Pradesh to send booth-wise data to the party headquarters. Sources suggested that the data would be analysed to chalk out the strategy for assembly polls. The attempt by Congress to gather booth-wise data was also seen as a step towards strengthening the party’s organisational structure in the state.

In February, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had said his party looked to form the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. “I have sent Priyanka and Jyotiraditya [Scindia] to Uttar Pradesh as the party was started here in this state and now it can’t be weak in this state anymore. The task to make Congress strong has been given to Priyanka and Jyotiraditya. In the 2022 UP assembly elections, there should be a Congress government in the state,” he had said.

The Congress faced a drubbing in the recent elections, with Rahul Gandhi losing even the family bastion of Amethi to BJP’s Smriti Irani. ​