Undeterred by 'Humiliating' Experience Outside State Assembly, Bengal Governor to Visit Again Today

Kolkata: Undeterred by his humiliating experience during his visit to the state assembly on Thursday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has decided to visit it again on Friday to pay floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

According to the governor's schedule on Friday released by the Raj Bhavan, Dhankhar will visit the assembly along with the first lady and pay floral tributes to the statute of Ambedkar, the dalit icon and architect of the Constitution.

A drama unfolded at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly here on Thursday as Dhankhar was made to wait outside the assembly with the gate designated for his entry being locked and the speaker and staff having gone missing.

Seething with anger, Dhankar, said the "humiliation" meted out to the governor's post has put the country's democratic history to "shame" and reflects the "caged democratic atmosphere" prevailing in the state.

The Trinamool Congress, was quick to react, slamming the governor for overstepping his brief and "aspiring to be the administrative head of the state".

Since assuming office in July, the governor has been at loggerheads with Mamata Banerjee's government over a number of issues, ranging from the seating arrangement at the Durga Puja carnival to his unscheduled visit to Singur.

