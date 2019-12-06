Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Undeterred by 'Humiliating' Experience Outside State Assembly, Bengal Governor to Visit Again Today

Drama unfolded at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Thursday as Jagdeep Dhankhar was made to wait outside the Assembly, with the gate designated for his entry being locked and the speaker and staff having gone missing.

PTI

Updated:December 6, 2019, 12:00 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Undeterred by 'Humiliating' Experience Outside State Assembly, Bengal Governor to Visit Again Today
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar interacts with the media at Suri Circuit House in Birbhum district. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Undeterred by his humiliating experience during his visit to the state assembly on Thursday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has decided to visit it again on Friday to pay floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

According to the governor's schedule on Friday released by the Raj Bhavan, Dhankhar will visit the assembly along with the first lady and pay floral tributes to the statute of Ambedkar, the dalit icon and architect of the Constitution.

A drama unfolded at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly here on Thursday as Dhankhar was made to wait outside the assembly with the gate designated for his entry being locked and the speaker and staff having gone missing.

Seething with anger, Dhankar, said the "humiliation" meted out to the governor's post has put the country's democratic history to "shame" and reflects the "caged democratic atmosphere" prevailing in the state.

The Trinamool Congress, was quick to react, slamming the governor for overstepping his brief and "aspiring to be the administrative head of the state".

Since assuming office in July, the governor has been at loggerheads with Mamata Banerjee's government over a number of issues, ranging from the seating arrangement at the Durga Puja carnival to his unscheduled visit to Singur.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com