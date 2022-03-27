Undeterred by Poll Drubbing, TMC Decides to Stay Put, Expand Presence in Goa

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) seems to be undeterred by its poor performance in the recent Goa Assembly election and has decided that it is not pack-up time yet.

In a review meeting held on Saturday to dissect its performance in the state, the TMC decided to stay in Goa for the next five years to build up and expand the party there.

The meeting was attended by around 60 leaders including Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O’Brien , Sushmita Dev, Ashok Tanwar and Sourav Chakraborty. The decision to stay put in Goa despite the poll drubbing was declared by National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Speaking to News18, TMC MP Sushmita Dev said, “In Goa, we met the candidates and office bearers who stood by the party. Few of those who have left the party gives rise to a healthier situation for us internally. It’s a fresh chapter for us now where we have shown our conviction to stay in Goa as a party and work for the people of goa through the local leaders of Goa".

“We will guide and support them but they will lead Goa. The defeat of Congress in five states has made our case stronger among the people of Goa as a competition to the BJP. We will keep working with our Goa leaders to build the party by building strong relationships with the people. The outcome of this meeting should put all speculation to rest that TMC came to Goa for an experiment. We are committed to work in Goa as a political party. I hope we can win the hearts of the people. BJPs victory is not a popular mandate. It’s manipulated," Dev added

