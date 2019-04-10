English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
' Unemployed' Kanhaiya Kumar Earned Rs 8.5 Lakh From Sale of His Book, Teaching in Last Two Yrs, Claims Poll Affidavit
In section of immovable assets, Kanhaiya Kumar says that he has a house in Begusarai which is worth Rs two lakh.
File photo of former JNU Student Union’s president Kanhaiya Kumar. (PTI)
New Delhi: Former Jawaharlal Students’ Union leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who is contesting from Begusarai as a candidate of the Communist Party of India (CPI), has declared a humble figure of Rs. 8.5 lakh as his annual income in last two years. Kumar also mentions that he is unemployed.
The affidavit mentions that there are five cases against him. Kumar hogged into the limelight after he was arrested in 2016 over an event he organised to mark the hanging of 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, in JNU campus. Kumar was accused of chanting anti-India slogans at the event.
Three years down the lane, 32-year-old Kumar is contesting from Begusarai, a communist stronghold which was once referred to as the ‘Leningrad of Bihar’.
In his affidavit, Kumar describes himself as an unemployed man who does some freelance writing and appears as a guest lecturer in various universities for a living. He claims that most of his income comes from the sale of his book "Bihar to Tihar".
His total cash in hand is Rs 24,000, says his poll affidavit which also claims his investments and savings in bank amounts are around Rs. 3,57,848. He owns no agricultural land.
In section of immovable assets, Kumar says that he has a house in Begusarai which is worth Rs two lakh. As earlier reported, Kumar has said that his father is a farmer and mother, an anganwadi worker.
The Bihar district is set for a three-cornered contest. Kumar will face BJP strongman and Union minister Giriraj Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tanveer Haasan in the voting machine.
On Tuesday, hundreds of people, mostly youths, joined the CPI candidate during a two-kilometer march on foot, cycle and two-wheelers waving red flags in the town.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
