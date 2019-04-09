English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Unemployed Youth Attacked, Chased Away When They Seek Jobs in BJP-Ruled States, Says Rahul
The Congress chief Gandhi said his party would not burden the middle class with taxes in order to fulfill the electoral promise of providing minimum income to the country’s poorest families under the NYAY scheme.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally in Gaya, Bihar, on Tuesday.
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to provide employment as promised in their manifesto.
“Narendra Modi promised to make Gaya a tourism hub and special status for Bihar, but in reality he has made Bihar a hub of unemployment,” Gandhi said at an election rally in Gaya. “When youth of Bihar migrate to Gujarat in search of employment, the BJP chases them away.”
The Congress president was referring to last year’s attacks targeting people from Bihar and north India who were working in Gujarat or had gone there to look for employment.
“You go to western states of the country in search of jobs and get attacked. Many have gone to BJP-ruled states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, yet you have to face this. What has Modi done for you?” Gandhi asked. “He even promised special status to Bihar. What happened?”
Hitting back at the BJP, Gandhi said his party would not burden the middle class with taxes in order to fulfill the electoral promise of providing minimum income to the country’s poorest families.
“I want to clarify to the middle class of the country, they won't be paying for NYAY scheme. We will not raise income taxes. We will make people like Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi pay for NYAY,” he said.
