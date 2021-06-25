Unemployment Has Grown Manifold in UP Due to Short-Sighted Policies of BJP, Says Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister of the state Akhilesh Yadav has blamed the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state for unemployment and warned that with the economic slowdown the situation might become worse in the coming days. The Samajwadi Party chief has also alleged that UP CM keeps boasting about employment but on the contrary, those recruited in 2016 during the SP regime haven’t got the joining date till today.

In an official statement issued on Thursday, SP Chief said, “Unemployment is at its worst due to BJP’s short-sighted policies. The BJP government has ruined the economy. While this unemployment has darkened the future of thousands of youth, it has also exposed the lie of the Chief Minister’s claim of providing lakhs of jobs every year. Economists say that due to the economic slowdown in the coming days, the situation of unemployment may become more explosive.”

“The BJP CM does not get tired of claiming employment to lakhs every year, but the truth is that there are obstacles everywhere, be it recruitment of teachers or doctors or departmental vacancies. In the year 2016, police recruitment was done in the Samajwadi government, the selection was done and training was also provided, but till date, they haven’t got joining date,” he added.

The unemployment figures are really shocking, Yadav said. “The unemployment figures are really shocking. In April 2020, more than 12 crore people lost their jobs. The unemployment rate reached 17.88 percent in the week ending on May 30. Urban unemployment increased by 10.8 percent. Many companies remained closed in lockdown during the Corona period. Those whose jobs have been lost will not get employment again easily,” he said.

He said according to a Niti Aayog report, the performance of UP has come down. “The BJP government promoted the investment meet, new employment claims were made, big advertisements were printed, many MoUs were signed but not a single industry was set up on the ground. The IT hub that was formed during the time of the Samajwadi government, the Amul plant was set up, Samsung came and even today the Chief Minister pats his back by showing them only. Neither medical colleges were built under the BJP government nor the AIIMS could be started and no new universities were formed. The result of this is that in the latest report of NITI Aayog, the performance of UP has come down every field,” said Yadav.

“BJP is actually a party of big businessmen. Due to this, the condition of small traders and shopkeepers is bad. They provide employment at the local level. The BJP government has also trapped them in financial crisis by not giving any relief. No work for public welfare could be done till the time there is BJP government in the state. The people will get relief and the unemployed will get work only when the Samajwadi Party government will be formed in the state in 2022,” he added.

