'Unfortunate, Unilateral': Amit Shah Pens Open Letter to Chandrababu Naidu on Alliance Break-Up

BJP National President Shri @AmitShah writes an open letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. https://t.co/vrZK6ciKvy https://t.co/ne9YMy0Df6 — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) March 24, 2018

In an open letter to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, BJP chief Amit Shah termed his decision to quit the NDA alliance as “unfortunate and unilateral”.The letter dated March 23, a week since the TDP snapped ties, said the decision would be construed as “being guided wholly and solely by political considerations instead of developmental concerns”.The TDP pulled out of BJP-led alliance over the refusal to accord special category status to Andhra Pradesh and fulfil other commitments made at the time of state's division in 2014.The TDP has also given no-confidence notice against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha, which could not be taken up due to an unending uproar in the Lower House.In his letter to Naidu, Shah said the BJP had safeguarded the interests of “Telugu people of both the Telugu states”. “This is in direct contrast to the Congress Party, which not only mismanaged the bifurcation but also showed zero sensitivity towards the Telugu people…”“You may recall that during the previous Lok Sabha and in the Rajya Sabha, when your party did not have adequate representation, it was the BJP that set the agenda and ensured that justice is done to the hardworking Telugu people in both the states,” Shah said in the letter.He also cited a number of development projects undertaken by the Centre for the state, besides funds given to it, as he sought to reject the charge that the Modi government had not fulfilled its promises.Listing five infrastructure projects the Central government has initiated in the state, Shah said "a perusal of these would reaffirm what you already know and perhaps would not admit that Central government has fulfilled its obligations and that BJP is a genuine friend add true well wisher of the state.""On the issue of special status for Andhra Pradesh, it is regrettable that some political parties are whipping up public sentiments rather than encouraging an informed debate which is the cornerstone of a vibrant democracy. I would like you to introspect whether political parties should be pitting sentiments and development against each other to further their political agenda," Shah told Naidu.Shah’s letter to Naidu comes around 10 days after the TDP leader wrote to the BJP chief, saying he felt “pointless” to continue in the NDA."Today, a feeling is gaining ground in our state that the BJP is not sensitive to the aspirations of our people. We feel the government headed by it is not willing to implement in letter and spirit the provisions in the AP Reorganisation Act and the assurances given by the then Prime Minister in Rajya Sabha," Naidu had said."When our being in the alliance doesn't serve that purpose, we feel that it is pointless to continue," he had noted.