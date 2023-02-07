Former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday slammed the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government for “creating financial insecurity" in the state. The BJP leader criticised the Congress leader for equating the economic situation in the hill state with that of debt-ridden Sri Lanka.

“The Chief Minister comparing the financial situation of the state with Sri Lanka is unfortunate. Coming from the CM, this statement creates a sense of fear among people," Thakur said and alleged that the government has failed to release the last installment of Rs 50 lakh to the MLAs as part of their annual fund.

“The installment was to be issued in January, but it has not been issued so far. The file has not come back yet from the Chief Minister’s office," claimed Thakur.

Thakur has also accused the government of misleading people about the loans the previous government had taken. “When our government had taken over, the loan was already of Rs 50,000 crore. The Congress governments of the state had taken much more loans than the BJP governments," he said.

He further said that the Sukhu government has become a “government of waiting". “The OPS employees are waiting for the OPS notification, women are waiting for Rs 1,500, people are waiting for 300 free unit of electricity," he said.

He also slammed the Congress over the 10 guarantees that the party had promised to the people in the run-up to the assembly polls. “The Chief Minster is saying that he will need four years to improve the financial situation. But given the promises they have made, it will take 40 years to improve the situation," he said.

Accusing the government of mishandling the cement plant issue, Thakur claimed that the state government has suffered losses of Rs 150 crore due to the closure of the plants. “The government has still not managed to work out a plan to break the deadlock," he said.

