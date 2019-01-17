English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Unfortunate to Have Led Coalition Govt Twice: Kumaraswamy on Alleged Poaching of MLAs
In the past too, Kumaraswamy had said that he was unable to take any decision by himself and that he had limitations considering the fact that he needed the approval of his coalition partner too for the decisions taken in the government.
File photo of Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.
Loading...
Bengaluru: In what seems like a veiled attack against both the Congress and the BJP, chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said it was his misfortune that landed him in a position in the coalition government, not once but twice.
"I am unfortunate to have led the coalition government twice. Even back then, there were speculations about the government falling. The same continues now. Due to this, I am unable to work for the people although I want to meet their expectations," said Kumaraswamy at an event in the city.
HD Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister of Karnataka from February 2006 to October 2007 as part of a power sharing agreement with the BJP. After the 2018 Assembly elections in the state, JD(S) entered into a coalition government with the Congress party.
"Even this time, since day one they have been saying the government will fall. The people may wonder if this is true. But the government is strong," he added.
His statement comes at a time when political developments around the alleged "Operation Kamala", where the BJP is accused of poaching Congress MLAs to topple the coalition government, has taken centrestage.
In the coming days, the coalition partners are also set to bargain for the maximum number of seats possible in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
However, this is not the first time that the Chief Minister has cried about being a victim of coalition government. In the past too, Kumaraswamy had said that he was unable to take any decision by himself and that he had limitations considering the fact that he needed the approval of his coalition partner too for the decisions taken in the government.
"I am unfortunate to have led the coalition government twice. Even back then, there were speculations about the government falling. The same continues now. Due to this, I am unable to work for the people although I want to meet their expectations," said Kumaraswamy at an event in the city.
HD Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister of Karnataka from February 2006 to October 2007 as part of a power sharing agreement with the BJP. After the 2018 Assembly elections in the state, JD(S) entered into a coalition government with the Congress party.
"Even this time, since day one they have been saying the government will fall. The people may wonder if this is true. But the government is strong," he added.
His statement comes at a time when political developments around the alleged "Operation Kamala", where the BJP is accused of poaching Congress MLAs to topple the coalition government, has taken centrestage.
In the coming days, the coalition partners are also set to bargain for the maximum number of seats possible in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
However, this is not the first time that the Chief Minister has cried about being a victim of coalition government. In the past too, Kumaraswamy had said that he was unable to take any decision by himself and that he had limitations considering the fact that he needed the approval of his coalition partner too for the decisions taken in the government.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix’s Sex Education Makes You Awkward and Then Gives Solution
- Alia Bhatt Comes in Support of Mother Soni Razdan’s 'No Fathers In Kashmir'
- #10YearChallenge - Top 5 Cars Then and Now: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Hyundai Santro & More
- Propaganda with Films will not Affect the Outcome of Elections: Prakash Jha on Uri, Accidental PM
- Here's What Happens When You Try To Download 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' Illegally Off The Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results