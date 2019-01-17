Unfortunate to Have Led Coalition Govt Twice: Kumaraswamy on Alleged Poaching of MLAs

In what seems like a veiled attack against both the Congress and the BJP, chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said it was his misfortune that landed him in a position in the coalition government, not once but twice."I am unfortunate to have led the coalition government twice. Even back then, there were speculations about the government falling. The same continues now. Due to this, I am unable to work for the people although I want to meet their expectations," said Kumaraswamy at an event in the city.HD Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister of Karnataka from February 2006 to October 2007 as part of a power sharing agreement with the BJP. After the 2018 Assembly elections in the state, JD(S) entered into a coalition government with the Congress party."Even this time, since day one they have been saying the government will fall. The people may wonder if this is true. But the government is strong," he added.His statement comes at a time when political developments around the alleged "Operation Kamala", where the BJP is accused of poaching Congress MLAs to topple the coalition government, has taken centrestage.In the coming days, the coalition partners are also set to bargain for the maximum number of seats possible in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.However, this is not the first time that the Chief Minister has cried about being a victim of coalition government. In the past too, Kumaraswamy had said that he was unable to take any decision by himself and that he had limitations considering the fact that he needed the approval of his coalition partner too for the decisions taken in the government.​