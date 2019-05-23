Unguturu Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Unguturu Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Vuppala Srinivas IND -- -- Vudatala Srinivasarao NOTA -- -- Nota JSP -- -- Nowdu Venkata Ramana (Ramana Babu) NSP -- -- Geddam Naga Vigneswararao TDP -- -- Ganni Veeranjaneyulu YSRCP -- -- Puppala Srinivasarao (Vasu Babu) INC -- -- Hari Kumara Raju Pathapati BJP -- -- Inti Udaya Bhaskararao

63. Unguturu is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in West Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,00,033 voters of which 99,163 are male and 1,00,861 are female and 9 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Unguturu, recorded a voter turnout of 86.86%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 86.52% and in 2009, 87.48% of Unguturu's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Ganni Veeranjaneyulu of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 8,930 votes which was 5.49% of the total votes polled. Ganni Veeranjaneyulu polled a total of 1,62,595 (35.13%) votes.INC's Vatti Vasant Kumar won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 6459 (4.28%) votes. Vatti Vasant Kumar polled 1,50,782 which was 35.13% of the total votes polled.Unguturu went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: उंगुटूरु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ఉంగుటూరు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam)