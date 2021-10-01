Unhappy Congressmen to Farmer Leaders: Amarinder Singh is Firming Up Plans for a Regional Front

A day after announcing that he was parting ways with the Congress, speculations are rife over former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s next course of action with him reportedly toying with the idea of a new regional political party ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls.

Sources in Captain’s camp said that his Delhi visit has given an impetus to his political moves and he was now firming up his plans for a regional outfit. Insiders say that apart from focusing on disgruntled elements within the Congress party, Singh was also looking at splinter groups from other mainstream parties as well as farmer leaders with ‘political ambitions’.

“There are splinter groups from AAP and SAD as well who would be contesting separately during the elections. There is a probability that Captain, with the help of these splinter groups, may form a block to take a plunge into the electoral battle next year," remarked a senior leader.

Also, it is learnt that the former chief minister was opening up his “communication channels" with the farmer’s leaders who are protesting against the farm laws but are not averse to taking a plunge into politics. “During the course of his chief ministership, he was in touch with farmer leaders trying to work out a solution. He knows very well that some do nurse political ambitions. Those are the leader he may want to focus on," said insiders.

What is also being keenly watched is his growing closeness to the BJP. His meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah fuelled speculations of his alignment with the BJP, something that he has denied. “But he is on the same page with the BJP over some issues like national security. This could eventually lead to some kind of political alignment," said a leader.

Sources said that Singh may try to strike some kind of solution to the waxed issue of farm laws with the centre which could eventually give him a political advantage for the assembly polls. “It remains to be seen how much the Modi-Shah duo will show flexibility on that front," said an observer. But working out a solution on the issue would be a big plus for Singh as well as the BJP.

For the BJP it could be an advantage tying up with Captain as it doesn’t have a strong base in Punjab. An analyst pointed out, that in case of a fractured verdict, a post-poll tie-up, with some conditionality, could not be ruled out.

