Unhappy over KCR’s Attitude towards Striking RTC Employees, CPI Withdraws Support to TRS for Bypoll
The CPI leaders who expressed unhappiness over the ‘adamant attitude’ of the government towards the striking employees accused of them failing to address the issue.
File photo of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Monday has withdrawn its support to ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the upcoming Huzur Nagar bypoll in the wake of suicides by two striking state transport department employees.
CPI Secretariat meeting held at Makhdoom Bhavan on Monday has decided to review its earlier decision to back K Chandrashekar Rao-led party for the bypoll scheduled for October 21, CPI secretary and former MLA Chada Venkat Reddy said.
In a statement, the CPI leader slammed the ‘anti-workers’ policy of the government for not resolving the strike issues.
Meanwhile, the strikes called by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation workers entered the 10th day on Monday. The works are demanding merger of the RTC with the government,
Reddy also hit out at KCR government for ‘ruthlessly’ dismissing about 48000 employees of the RTC despite repeated appeals. He said the dismissal is against the labour act.
The CPI leader further accused the government of trying to privatise the department.
