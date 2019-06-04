Unhappy With Iftar Tweet Targeting Nitish Kumar and Paswan, Amit Shah Rebukes BJP MP Giriraj Singh
Giriraj Singh had tweeted a comment along with a picture of Kumar, Paswan and Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi holding each other's hands at an iftar party on Monday.
Combination photo of Giriraj Singh and Amit Shah.
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asked Giriraj Singh to avoid making statements following the latter's tweet aimed at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan.
The BJP MP from Begusarai had targetted Kumar and Paswan for holding an iftar party and posing a picture to display their love for the holy month of Ramadan.
The photographs were of iftar parties hosted by Paswan and opposition leader Jitan Ram Manjhi in Patna.
"Why do we lag behind in our religion and rituals and lead in display for other," Singh said in a tweet, adding that the image would have been beautiful had they organised "phalahar on Navratra (vegetarian fare on Navratra)".
Singh posted the comment along with a picture of Kumar, Paswan and Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi holding each other's hands at the iftar on Monday night. A known detractor of Kumar since the days when he served in the state cabinet under him, Singh appeared to have aimed his barb specifically at the chief minister as all photographs featured him wearing a skullcap and a namaz kerchief covering his shoulders.
Reacting to Singh's tweet, Kumar told news agency ANI, "He does all this so that media makes news out of it."
Nitish's JDU and Paswan's LJP are allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
The tweet from Singh, whose hardline Hindutva views have often sparked controversies, drew sharp reactions from BJP's allies, with LJP leader Chirag Paswan saying that his remarks amounted to questioning Indian traditions.
Hitting back at Singh, Chirag Paswan said his party believed in "sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas", a slogan coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a recent NDA meeting.
JD(U) leader and state minister Ashok Chowdhury said, "Had anybody stopped Giriraj from arranging 'phalahaar' during Navaratra? I wish to warn him, not the entire BJP, but him alone, that he must refrain from making such statements."
"Giriraj must remember that his party is part of a coalition government in Bihar and he owes his big victory in the Lok Sabha polls in no small measure to the support of our leader (Nitish Kumar)," Chowdhury said.
(With inputs from agencies)
Also Watch
-
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Harsh Vardhan Takes Charge as Health Minister, to Focus on Implementation of Ayushman Bharat
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
Indian Army Organises 'Iftar' Party For Locals At Its Doda Camp
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019: DRS Technology Explained Ahead of India vs South Africa Game
- Hrithik Roshan in Super 30 Trailer Makes Maths Genius Anand Kumar Emotional
- Amazon to Soon Let Customers Try L'Oreal's Makeup Products in VR, Before Buying
- Indian Cricket Fans are Convinced Sachin Tendulkar Runs 'God' Account on Twitter
- Sunil Grover Was So Desperate to Get Noticed That He Used to Mimic Ajay Devgn on His Film Sets
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s