Unhappy With New Portfolio, Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns from Punjab Cabinet After Feud With Amarinder Singh
Sidhu’s portfolio was changed from the Local Bodies’ to the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy almost a month ago but he was yet to take charge.
File photo of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Congress minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned from the Punjab cabinet after a protracted feud with chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, which saw both sides engaged in a public war of words.
On Sunday, Sidhu put out the one-line resignation letter addressed to then Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and dated June 10 on his Twitter account.
After a fallout with Singh, Sidhu’s portfolio was changed from Local Bodies’ to the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy almost a month ago. The disgruntled leader, who saw the change as a demotion, refused to assume charge and was last seen beside Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on June 9 after which he went incommunicado.
Just before he was stripped of his ministry, Sidhu had addressed a press conference in New Delhi and said he cannot be taken for granted.
Capt. Amarinder Singh had cited “inept” handling of local bodies department by Sidhu, which led to the party’s poor performance in urban areas, as the reason behind taking away the role.
Sidhu had even refrained from campaigning in Punjab, barring a couple of rallies, and had made a “friendly-match” jibe against the chief minister, hinting at a collusion between Capt. Amarinder Singh and the Badals.
The rift became even more evident when reacting to Sidhu’s mannerisms, Capt. Amarinder Singh had said, “Perhaps he is ambitious and wants to be chief minister.”
