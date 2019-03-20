English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Unimpressed NCP Workers Taunt Sharad Pawar's Grand-nephew over His 'Inept' Maiden Speech
Not only social media, but party workers present at the large public gathering, jeered at the next generation Pawar leader as he delivered an 'unimpressive' speech.
File photo of Sharad Pawar's gran nephew Parth Pawar.
Pune: While NCP president Sharad Pawar was busy negotiating and mediating for the Congress-AAP tie-up in Delhi, his grand-nephew Parth found himself ensnared in a sea of criticism by his own party workers on Tuesday.
Parth Pawar, son of Maval NCP candidate Ajit Pawar, was trolled on social media for his maiden speech post the announcement of his candidature in Pune. Not only social media, but party workers present at the large public gathering, jeered at the next generation Pawar leader as he delivered an “unimpressive” speech.
“The whole speech was ineffective with absolutely nothing inspirational for us,” said a party worker. Parth began speaking softly and there was no change in his pitch throughout the speech, which only lasted for three minutes speech, he added.
"Parth was inept. There was no style or energy in his body language", an NCP worker said. Some even likened him with Sonia Gandhi's earlier speeches in her Italian accent. Some online trolls even said that he is more of Sonia Gandhi's grandson than Pawar's. Others asked Sharad Pawar “rethink” his decision to launch him.'
Calling him “under-confident, another worker said, “We understand that it was his first ever speech, but there was nothing inspiring or encouraging. He began it with an apologetic tone and ended with the same.”
When the young leader’s public address was broadcasted, people targeted him online. Frequently fumbling, Parth read out his speech in Marathi.
Parth’s father Ajit Pawar said, 'The path ahead will be not easy for him. It's complex time as the father has to pitch in and ask for votes in favour of his son", Ajit said while appealing to his workers to get support for his son.
Parth’s father Ajit Pawar said, 'The path ahead will be not easy for him. It's complex time as the father has to pitch in and ask for votes in favour of his son", Ajit said while appealing to his workers to get support for his son.
