Union Budget in Favour of Industrialists and Private Sector, Won't Help Farmers, Says Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati on Friday criticised the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Mayawati said the Budget, which is favourable for big industrialists and private sector, will further complicate the issues related to farmers.

“The BJP government at the Centre has tried its best to make the Budget attractive in all respects and at all levels, but it remains to be seen how beneficial it proves for the common people while they suffer from poverty, unemployment, poor education and healthcare,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

“This Budget is a boon for the private sector and a few big industrialists and will help them by promoting the private sector, which will further complicate the issues of Dalits and backward people. The growth of capital in the country is also not possible,” she added in another tweet.

However, UP Chief Minister Adityanath described the Budget as a means to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

“It is for the first time since Independence that a full-time woman finance minister has presented the Union Budget. I want to congratulate her. The Budget fulfils the expectations of the people of the country,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.