Union Cabinet Meeting to be Held in Delhi Today

Two days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducted its two-day National Executive meet in Delhi, a meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held in Delhi on Wednesday.

The National Executive meet in Delhi concluded on Tuesday with the extension of the party’s national president JP Nadda’s tenure till June 2024. This was the first major BJP meeting after its landslide victory in Gujarat.

Addressing a press conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “I am confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (JP) Nadda-ji, the BJP will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by an even bigger majority. Modi-ji will return to lead the country as the Prime Minister."

The proposal for Nadda’s extension was mooted by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was agreed upon unanimously by the members of the National Executive, as per ANI.

Laying an emphasis on programs that bind the nation in one thread, PM Modi on Monday asked party workers to insist on organizing more programs like the Kashi-Tamil Sangam, so that all the states share their culture, civilization and heritage with each other and the country unites culturally in the one thread of unity.

Attendees also discussed a nine-point political resolution moved by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, as per sources.

(With inputs from ANI)

