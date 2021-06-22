CHANGE LANGUAGE
Days After PM Modi's Meet with Ministers, Union Cabinet Meeting Set to be Held Tomorrow

Home Minister Amit Shah with PM Narendra Modi. (PTI File)

Home Minister Amit Shah with PM Narendra Modi. (PTI File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with BJP president JP Nadda and several Union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, at his official residence in New Delhi.

A meeting of the Union cabinet will be held on Wednesday (June 23), according to news agency ANI.

This comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with BJP president JP Nadda and several Union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, at his official residence in New Delhi, according to PTI.

The Union Cabinet meeting is likely to take up issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic, apart from other key matters.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

first published:June 22, 2021, 15:12 IST