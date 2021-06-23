Union Cabinet to Meet at 11am Today After a Week of PM Modi's Huddle with Ministers

A meeting of the Union cabinet is set to be held on Wednesday around 11am. This comes amid reports stating that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been mulling to accommodate a few of its prominent leaders and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members in PM Narendra Modi‘s team.

Some of the BJP’s allies have been looking to get key positions with JDU national president RCP Singh on Monday saying that whenever the cabinet expansion would happen, their party would “definitely be a part of it".

“I have said it earlier too. Whenever there will be an expansion of the Union cabinet, JD(U) will also definitely be a part of it because JD(U) is an ally in the NDA. I have said this earlier too and there is no confusion in it," Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Several positions in the Cabinet are vacant due to the exit of Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal and the demise of Ramvilas Paswan of Jan Lokshakti Party. It has been two years since the NDA came back to power in 2019.

News agency PTI quoted its sources as saying that for the past one week, PM Modi has been holding in-person meetings with Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, along with BJP president JP Nadda, reportedly to take stock of the work done by the government in the last two years and to discuss various issues.

ANI stated that besides the Union ministers, Uttarakhand former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat also met the prime minister, while Apna Dal leader Anupriya met home minister Amit Shah at his residence. Apna Dal is an important ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, where assembly elections are set to be held in 2022.

A day before the meeting, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar arrived in New Delhi. While sources in the JDU said that it is a “private visit, related to health concerns", some reports stated that he met both PM Modi and JP Nadda.

