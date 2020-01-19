Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Union Govt Should Come Clean on Deradicalisation Camps, Says Sitaram Yechury

Sitaram Yechury described as 'outrageous' the disclosure of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat that de-radicalisation camps were operating in the country.

PTI

Updated:January 19, 2020, 6:04 PM IST
Union Govt Should Come Clean on Deradicalisation Camps, Says Sitaram Yechury
File photo of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday demanded that the Union government come clean on the de-radicalisation camps operating in India.

He described as "outrageous" the disclosure of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat that de-radicalisation camps were operating in the country.

The CDS had said there is need for de-radicalisation of Muslim youth, particularly in Kashmir.

"Army commanders are entering domestic politics. This is unprecedented. What is shocking is that already such camps are existing," Yechury told reporters here.

