Union Govt Should Come Clean on Deradicalisation Camps, Says Sitaram Yechury
Sitaram Yechury described as 'outrageous' the disclosure of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat that de-radicalisation camps were operating in the country.
File photo of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday demanded that the Union government come clean on the de-radicalisation camps operating in India.
He described as "outrageous" the disclosure of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat that de-radicalisation camps were operating in the country.
The CDS had said there is need for de-radicalisation of Muslim youth, particularly in Kashmir.
"Army commanders are entering domestic politics. This is unprecedented. What is shocking is that already such camps are existing," Yechury told reporters here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Addiction: 25-Year-Old Suffers Brain Stroke While Playing Game, Dies
- Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor Gets This Special Gift from Varun Dhawan
- Amazon Great Indian Sale: Buy This Samsung 55-inch 4K TV For as Low As Rs 29500
- Rest Your Trailblazing Soul: Dwayne Johnson Pays Homage to Father Rocky
- Airtel Thanks Offering Users Two-Day Early Access to Big Bazaar 'Sabse Sasta' Sale