Union Home Ministry Reduces Security Cover of BJP MP Babul Supriyo from 'Z' to 'Y' Category

The Union Home Ministry reduced the security category of Babul Supriyo, BJP MP and former minister in the Cabinet through an order issued on Saturday. He has been moved from the ‘Z’ to ‘Y’ category.

According to sources, the reduction in security has been done on the basis of an internal threat perception report. The Central Reserve Police Force, which is responsible to give security cover, has initiated the process of reduction of his guard.

Supriyo had announced that he quit politics, but had a change of plans as he will continue to serve as the Member of Parliament.

The MP from West Bengal’s Asansol, who had kicked off a political storm over his announcement to quit politics over Facebook, maintained that he will refrain from indulging in political activities and will relinquish his security and accommodation in Delhi.

He had posted on Facebook writing, “I’m leaving…Alvida (farewell)…If you want to do social work, you can do it without being in politics…”.

Supriyo lost his position as Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change following a cabinet reshuffle on July 7 this year.

