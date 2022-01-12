Union Min Nitin Gadkari Tests Covid Positive for 2nd Time 'With Mild Symptoms'; Under Home Quarantine

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently under home isolation. The BJP leader, who has contracted coronavirus for the second time, has mild symptoms and is following all necessary protocols.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, he requested those who came in his contact in the past few days to get tested. “I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested," Gadkari, who is a Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, tweeted.

I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested.— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 11, 2022

The 64-year-old leader had tested positive for Covid-19 in September last year too.

Several political leaders across the country have tested positive for the coronavirus in the recent days. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai, BJP president JP Nadda among others have contracted the infection.

