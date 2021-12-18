Union Min Rajeev Chandrashekhar Inaugurates MedTech Centre of Entrepreneurship in Lucknow

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Saturday inaugurated the MedTech Centre of Entrepreneurship established at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow and said the center will boost cross-disciplinary application development like medical plus technology in the state.

MedTech is a Centre of Entrepreneurship (CoE) in Medial Electronics and Health Informatics is an initiative of the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an autonomous society under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY). This CoE at Lucknow is being set up by STPI & MeitY in collaboration with Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Lucknow, Department of IT & Electronics (Govt. of UP), Association of Medical Device Industry (AiMED) and Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ).

Padamshree Dr Saurabh Srivastava, former chairman of NASSCOM, has given his consent to be the chief mentor of MedTech CoE.

The CoE shall provide state-of-the-art facilities to startups in the field of Medi electronics and health informatics while accelerating the startup culture in the state and supporting local economy and generating employment opportunities and realising the vision of the government on Naye Absar, Naye Bharat Ka Naya Uttar Pradesh, Digital India Ka Digital Utar Pradesh, and Soch Imandar Kam Damdar.

While inaugurating the centre, Chandrashekhar said, “MedTech CoE can boost cross-disciplinary application development like medical plus technology, that’s the future. The big innovations are expected from this space. The amount of works done on technology front during the last 4-5 years has helped India bring resilience during the Covid-19 period. Today, India is the largest startup ecosystem in the world. Medical electronics has a special importance in this scenario. The combination of engineering and medical science can catalyse innovations in healthcare sector.”

He further said, “The startups & CoEs can create maximum opportunities for our youth. From January 2021, we are growing two unicorns per month. After recovering from Covid, we are the fastest growing economy. We have received the highest amount of FDI compared to the other countries in the world. When PM Narendra Modi launched Digital India in 2014, he set three objectives i.e. technology enablement, digital economy, entrepreneurship and employment, and make India a global leader in emerging technology space. We have transformed citizens’ lives through technology usage and today if we are sending Rs 100 now, citizens are receiving the same amount in their account. These are the benefits of technology.”

Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Kumar, Director General, STPI underlined, “MediTech CoE can bring a paradigm shift in research and innovation in medical electronics and health informatics sectors by providing a robust ecosystem focusing on startups and enabling them to build path-breaking products in MedTech domain while creating IPRs, boosting exports, reducing imports, and making India a global hub for manufacturing of medical electronics equipment.”

Fifteen MedTech startups have been selected for incubation at the MedTech Centre. These startups are from different parts of Uttar Pradesh and some are from other states thereby positioning Uttar Pradesh as a leading state in field of emerging technologies in healthcare sector. The Centre of Entrepreneurship shall provide plug and play facilities, co-working/incubation space, High Speed Internet (500MBPS), Medi electronics and Health informatics and IoT Labs, Support on Intellectual Property Rights, Assistance for Marketing and Network Outreach amongst other facilities.

The newly built facility, in partnership with Software technology Park of India, Ministry of Electronics and IT and the Uttar Pradesh government is strategically housed at the PGI Medical facility, providing suitable environment for the Medi electronics Startups to flourish. The Medi electronics sector is currently estimated to be at $10 billion and is expected to grow to $50 billion by 2025. There is tremendous import dependency of around 75-80 per cent. This Centre of Entrepreneurship is expected to help develop the domestic startup ecosystem in Medi electronics and help boost the AatmaNirbhar Bharat mission set by the Narendra Modi Government.

Uttar Pradesh has set new benchmarks under the Digital India initiatives. With around 21 crore Aadhar enrolment, this state is leading India’s Digital Identity programme which is touted as the world’s largest. Over 15 crore people of the state have benefitted under various central/state government programmes leveraging Aadhar. It has facilitated direct benefit transfer of benefits in accounts of beneficiaries - stemming out corruption, malpractices and ensuring ease of living for the citizens.

