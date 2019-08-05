Union Minister Amit Shah Moves Resolution on Kashmir in Lok Sabha
Amit Shah assured the opposition members that he would move the bill and the resolution for consideration of the House on Tuesday and was only seeking the permission of the House for the same now.
Union Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha on Monday. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved a resolution in the Lok Sabha for bringing a bill to reorganise the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
Moving the resolution following the President's order abrogating Article 370, Shah sought the permission of the House to bring the bill.
He assured the opposition members that he would move the bill and the resolution for consideration of the House on Tuesday and was only seeking the permission of the House for the same now.
"I will move the bill for consideration and passage tomorrow. The opposition can have detailed discussion on the same. I am ready to give the reply," he told the House, amid protests by opposition members and thumping of desks by treasury benches.
