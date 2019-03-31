English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Union Minister Ashwini Choubey Caught on Cam Violating Poll Code, Dares SDM to Send Him to Jail
In a video of the incident that occurred on Saturday night, a furious Ashwini Choubey can be seen sitting on the front seat of his vehicle and angrily reacting to a government official who attempts to apprise the Union minister about the election commission’s order.
File photo of Union Minister Ashwini Choubey.
Buxar: A video has gone viral in social media showing Union minister of state for health and family welfare Ashwini Choubey having a verbal altercation with a sub district magistrate (SDM) here after the official had stopped his convoy for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC).
In a video of the incident that occurred on Saturday night, a furious Choubey can be seen sitting on the front seat of his vehicle and angrily reacting to a government official who attempts to apprise the Union minister about the election commission’s order.
“What’s the issue? Who's order is it. Send me to jail if you have to do something. This is my vehicle and you cannot seize it,” says Choubey to an official who in turn informs him that EC’s order is to confiscate the vehicles and not the individual and they will look into it.
Later speaking to media persons, SDM KK Upadhyay said that action will be taken as per the provisions of law.
“There was no permission for vehicles but it has been reported that there were many vehicles parked here at Zila Maidan. There were about 30-40 vehicles in the convoy and action will be taken over it,” he said.
“The case will be registered for every vehicle that was in the convoy,’ added Upadhyay.
Choubey is the sitting MP from Buxar and has been once again fielded by BJP from the same constituency for the Lok Sabha elections 2019.
#WATCH Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey misbehaves with SDM KK Upadhyay in Buxar after the official had stopped his convoy for violating model code of conduct. #Bihar (30.3.19) pic.twitter.com/G7Fp96zOug— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2019
