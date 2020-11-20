Union Minister Athawale Urges Maha Residents Not to Pay Power Bills Without 50% Concession

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale on Friday asked the people in Maharashtra not to pay electricity bills until the state government slashed them by 50 per cent. The opposition has been attacking the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for not granting concessions to electricity consumers who are complaining of 'inflated' bills amid the pandemic.

The BJP has announced a 'bill burning' agitation if the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government did not cede the demand for bill waiver. "The Maharashtra government is wrong in asking people to make full payment of electricity bills. I am asking people not to pay the bills until the state slashes them by 50 per cent. The state government should offer a waiver of 50 per cent in the electricity bills," Athawale tweeted.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit people's income and many have lost their jobs but the "state is insisting on full payment of electricity bills in the last eight months", Athawale, who is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, said.