Union Minister Balyan Goes Into Self-quarantine after Meeting Coronavirus-infected UP Minister

Union minister Sanjeev Balyan has gone into self-quarantine after he came in contact with Uttar Pradesh minister Atul Garg who tested positive for COVID-19, his aide said on Wednesday.
According to the aide of Balyan, the Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries went into self-quarantine in Delhi after he came to know about Garg's infection on Tuesday.
Sixty-three-year-old Garg, an MLA from Ghaziabad, was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday after he said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On his way to Delhi, Balyan had lunch with Garg at the latter's Ghaziabad residence.