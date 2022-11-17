'Educated Girls Shouldn't Get into Live-in Relationships': Union Min on Shraddha Walkar Murder Case

Referring to the gruesome Shraddha Walkar murder case, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore on Thursday said live-in relationships are “giving rise to crime". He held “well-educated girls" responsible for leaving their parents for live-in relationships that lead to crime.

He suggested the girls not get into such relationships and instead go for court marriage.

Speaking to News18, he said, “It is the responsibility of girls also, as they leave their parents, who have reared them up for years, in one go. Why are they living in live-in relationships? If they have to do so, there should be proper registration for live-in relationships. If parents are not willing publicly for such relationships, you should have a court marriage and then live together. These incidents are happening with all those girls who are well educated and think they are very frank and have the ability to take decisions about their future. Such girls get embroiled in this. The girls should take care as to why they are doing so. Educated girls are responsible as both the father and mother had refused the relationship. Educated girls should not get into such relationships."

Blaming the live-in relationship for rise in crimes, he further said, “What is this live-in relationship, this is giving rise to crime and it is a wrong thing and people are facing its consequences."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi reacted to Kishore’s remarks and demanded his resignation. She urged Prime minister Narendra Modi to sack Kishore immediately from the cabinet for his “blame-the-women" remark which she described as “heartless and cruel".

In a series of tweet, Chaturvedi said, “If @PMOIndia really means what he says about women Shakti then he must sack this Union Minister immediately. We the women have had enough of carrying the burden of such patriarchal rubbish in society."

Surprised he didn’t say girls are responsible for being born into this nation. Shameless, heartless and cruel, blame-the-woman-for-all problems mentality continues to thrive. https://t.co/ILYGHjwsMX— Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) November 17, 2022

Aaftab Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Walkar to death and then butchered her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

According to police, the couple used to have frequent arguments over financial issues and it is suspected that there was also a fight between them that resulted in Poonawala killing Walkar on the evening of May 18.

(with inputs from PTI)

