Union Minister Giriraj Singh Visits Riot-Accused Men in Bihar Jail

After Union Minister Jayant Sinha was pictured garlanding Ramgarh lynching accused post their release on bail, another Central Minister, Giriraj Singh, met and extended support to several riots-accused leaders who are currently in Bihar's Nawada jail.Singh also met the family of an accused of clashes in Nawada that took place after an idol was vandalised in March."They've always helped maintain peace in all situations. How can you call them rioters? The administration should see if they really incited violence," Singh said.The minister expressed his grief over the arrest of the activists saying that they were framed."It is unfortunate the way Jitu Ji and Kailash Ji have been framed. When tension arose during Ram Navami in 2017, they helped maintain peace in the area. They did the same when an idol of goddess Durga was vandalised in Akbarpur."After the Ram Navmi clashes in April 2017, the police lodged cases against some leaders in several districts. Bajrang Dal's Jitendra Pratap and VHP's Kailash Vishwakarma were arrested four days ago for their alleged role in the clashes.The minister further accused the Bihar government of having a mindset of suppressing Hindus for communal harmony."It seems to have been ingrained in the administration and government that there can only be communal harmony if Hindus are oppressed and it is unfortunate. I appeal to the administration and the society that they forget this view," he said.At meeting of his party in Delhi today, Nitish Kumar Kumar hit back at Giriraj Singh. The CM said he would not spare anyone who tries to create communal disturbance in the state."There is no question of any compromise with corruption, crime and communalism... our government doesn't believe in shielding or framing anyone," said Nitish.