Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Nine Others Elected Unopposed to Rajya Sabha from UP Seats

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and nine others were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Eight of them belonged to the BJP while one each from the Samajwadi Party and the BSP.

Ten candidates were declared elected to the Rajya Sabha and were also given their certificates, Assistant Returning Officer Mohd Mushahid said. Besides Puri, those elected to the upper house of Parliament are BJP's Neeraj Shekhar, Arun Singh, Geeta Shakya, Haridwar Dubey, Brijlal, B L Varma and Seema Dwivedi; Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav; and BSP's Ramji Gautam, he added.

From Uttarakhand, senior BJP leader NareshBansal was declared elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Uttarakhand on Monday with no other party in contest. Bansal was handed over the certificate of his election from the seat by Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Secretary Mukesh Singhal as the deadline for withdrawal of nominations came to an end here at 3 pm.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, his cabinet colleagues Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Pradesh BJP president Basidhar Bhagat and a host of party MLAs were present as Bansal was declared elected unopposed to the the Upper House of Parliament.

The party subsequently staged a rally from the gates of the Vidhan Sabha to its state office to felicitate Bansal. However, the scale of the procession was kept modest in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pradesh BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said.