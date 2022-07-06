Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh Resign Day Before Their Rajya Sabha Tenure Ends

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and RCP Singh resigned on Wednesday and handed over their resignation letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their tenure as Rajya Sabha MP ends on Thursday (July 7).

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was learnt to have lauded both Naqvi and Singh for their contribution to the country and the people during the Cabinet meeting, in an apparent indication of it being their final cabinet meeting.

Soon after the meeting, Naqvi met BJP president JP Nadda at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

According to the official procedure, both ministers tendered their resignation letters to the PM to fulfil the constitutional obligation as they will cease to be Rajya Sabha MPs from Thursday. Naqvi, a senior BJP leader, is also the deputy leader of the Rajya Sabha. Singh is a minister in the Modi Cabinet from the JD(U) quota.

Naqvi was denied a Rajya Sabha ticket by the BJP in the recently held elections, where several party leaders from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh were elected to the Upper House.

RCP Singh was sworn in as a cabinet minister last July. He was also denied a ticket by NDA ally JD(U) in the Rajya Sabha election.

(With PTI inputs)

