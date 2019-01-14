GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Admitted to AIIMS

The minister of law and justice is admitted in the pulmonary medicine department.

PTI

Updated:January 14, 2019, 11:10 PM IST
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Admitted to AIIMS
File photo of Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
New Delhi: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was admitted to AIIMS on Monday evening, hospital sources said. Prasad is learnt to have arrived at the hospital at around 8pm.

The minister of law and justice is admitted in the pulmonary medicine department, sources said. "He is under observation," a source said.
