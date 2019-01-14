English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Admitted to AIIMS
The minister of law and justice is admitted in the pulmonary medicine department.
File photo of Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
New Delhi: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was admitted to AIIMS on Monday evening, hospital sources said. Prasad is learnt to have arrived at the hospital at around 8pm.
The minister of law and justice is admitted in the pulmonary medicine department, sources said. "He is under observation," a source said.
