Union Minister RCP Singh Has Not Joined BJP: Sources

Hyderabad: Sources in the BJP denied the reports that JD(U) leader and Union minister RCP Singh has joined the saffron party. Singh was just welcomed by the BJP workers at the Hyderabad airport as a Union Steel Minister and NDA ally, the sources said.

He came to Hyderabad to attend the parliamentary committee meeting of his ministry. There was speculation about his next course of action after JD(U) top brass denied him Rajya Sabha ticket despite being the minister from the party’s quota.

