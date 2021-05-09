Union Minister Writes to Yogi Aditynath, Suggests Measures to Boost UP's Health Infra

Union Minister Santosh Gangwar on Sunday wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and expressed concerns over the healthcare system in the state to handle Covid-19 pandemic. Gangwar, a BJP MP from Bareilly, has suggested Adityanath some measures to improve the healthcare infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh.

In his letter, Gangwar complained that officials never receive the phone calls and patients are forced to run from one hospital to another in the name of a referral letter. He suggested Adityanath to set up oxygen plants in Bareilly to ease in dealing with the increased demand of oxygen in the state.

The BJP MP also claimed that BiPap machines, ventilators and other medical equipment used in hospitals are being “black marketed and sold at higher prices". He has suggested the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister that prices of medical equipment should be capped, while private hospitals registered under MSME should be given a discount.

“I have come to know that there is an oxygen shortage in Bareilly as many people have hoarded oxygen cylinders as a precautionary measure in their homes. Such people should be identified as because them the oxygen cylinders are not reaching to the needy. Such people are selling these cylinders at higher prices," he suggested.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday extended till May 17 the curfew imposed in the state to curb the spread of coronavirus.

As many as 298 people died due to coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as 26,847 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection count to 14,80,315.So far, the infection has claimed 15,170 lives in the state.

