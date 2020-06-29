Union Minister Says Chinese Apps Banned over Privacy Concerns; Ahmed Patel Welcomes Decision

The Narendra Modi government’s decision to ban 59 applications with Chinese links, including popular ones like TikTok and UC Browser, over security concerns received applause from leaders across the political spectrum.

Union Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said the move was taken to ensure the country’s integrity and protect data and privacy of Indians.

“For safety, security, defence, sovereignty & integrity of India and to protect data & privacy of people of India the Government has banned 59 mobile apps. Jai Hind!” he wrote on Twitter.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel also welcomed the decision, while adding that the government has to take more substantial measures in light of the Chinese intrusion and unprovoked attack on Indian Army.

“We welcome the decision to ban Chinese apps. In light of the grave intrusion of our territory & the unprovoked attack on our armed forces by the Chinese army, we expect our government to take more substantial & effective measures,” Patel said.

