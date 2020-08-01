Union Minister Shekhawat Reminds Congress of Scindia Jolt in MP, Asks Gehlot to Set His 'Own House in Order'

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has told CNN-News18 that the political crisis in Rajasthan did not erupt over the last five weeks, but has been brewing since 2018.

Shekhawat said former state deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had not been speaking for months, denying that the BJP had any involvement in the ongoing political tussle.

"Their own MLAs were busy trying to show each other in a poor light," he said.

"We have not done anything. If they don't want to see what happened in Madhya Pradesh to be repeated in Rajasthan or other states, then the Congress should set their house in order and not fight among themselves," he said.

"If the Rajasthan government has their numbers, then they would not have been flying between Jaipur and Jaisalmer. They are not sure of their numbers. In MP, a disgruntled Congress leader joined us and that resulted in a Congress government collapsing," he said.

"A floor test will prove what is happening within the Congress and whether the state government has the majority," said Shekhawat, adding that Home Minister Amit Shah HM and the BJP are being maligned by the Congress for no reason.

Also Watch Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Opens Up On Rajasthan Political Crisis | CNN News18

The Union Minister added that he is okay with joining any probe against horse-trading, but that the "authorised agencies" had not intimated about such the recording in question.

Shekhawat has been previously accused of being involved in the horse-trading of MLAs by the Congress government, which had also released a purported audio clip of him doing the same.