English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Union Minister Vijay Goel Takes Out Bullock Cart Rally in Delhi, Slams AAP Govt Over Price Rise
The BJP leader said the Modi government cares for the people while the Kejriwal government "wants to kill people".
Union minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel rides a bullock-cart while participating in a protest against the Kejriwal government of Delhi for a cut in fuel prices by reducing VAT, in New Delhi on Sunday (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Union minister Vijay Goel on Sunday slammed the Delhi government for not reducing value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, and took out a bullock cart rally in protest.
The rally started at the Red Fort and concluded at Sadar Bazar. People participating in the rally walked along side the minister's cart holding placards and raising slogans in his support.
"The Delhi government gives advise to the central government on price reduction. But, it (Delhi government) does not do anything. The BJP-ruled states have reduced VAT," Goel said.
He said the Modi government cares for the people while the Kejriwal government "wants to kill people".
"There are so many other issues I can talk about. Delhi is faced with the problems of traffic jams, pollution, mismanagement in government schools. The Kejriwal government should resign. They do not deserve to be here," Goel said, while riding on the bullock cart.
On Saturday, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requesting him to reduce the VAT on petrol and diesel "to the same level as it was in December, 2013, during the Congress regime in the city".
The rally started at the Red Fort and concluded at Sadar Bazar. People participating in the rally walked along side the minister's cart holding placards and raising slogans in his support.
"The Delhi government gives advise to the central government on price reduction. But, it (Delhi government) does not do anything. The BJP-ruled states have reduced VAT," Goel said.
He said the Modi government cares for the people while the Kejriwal government "wants to kill people".
"There are so many other issues I can talk about. Delhi is faced with the problems of traffic jams, pollution, mismanagement in government schools. The Kejriwal government should resign. They do not deserve to be here," Goel said, while riding on the bullock cart.
On Saturday, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requesting him to reduce the VAT on petrol and diesel "to the same level as it was in December, 2013, during the Congress regime in the city".
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jamshedpur FC Hold Bengaluru FC to 2-2 Draw With Dramatic Late Strike
- New 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Hatchback Spotted Undisguised Ahead of Launch - See Pics
- Hansal Mehta Quits Twitter After Backlash Over Vikas Bahl Sexual Harassment Controversy
- Facebook Now Rules Instagram, But is This Truly The Beginning of a New Journey?
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale And Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Smartphone Deals Lined up
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...