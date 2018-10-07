GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Union Minister Vijay Goel Takes Out Bullock Cart Rally in Delhi, Slams AAP Govt Over Price Rise

The BJP leader said the Modi government cares for the people while the Kejriwal government "wants to kill people".

PTI

Updated:October 7, 2018, 6:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Union Minister Vijay Goel Takes Out Bullock Cart Rally in Delhi, Slams AAP Govt Over Price Rise
Union minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel rides a bullock-cart while participating in a protest against the Kejriwal government of Delhi for a cut in fuel prices by reducing VAT, in New Delhi on Sunday (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Union minister Vijay Goel on Sunday slammed the Delhi government for not reducing value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, and took out a bullock cart rally in protest.

The rally started at the Red Fort and concluded at Sadar Bazar. People participating in the rally walked along side the minister's cart holding placards and raising slogans in his support.

"The Delhi government gives advise to the central government on price reduction. But, it (Delhi government) does not do anything. The BJP-ruled states have reduced VAT," Goel said.

He said the Modi government cares for the people while the Kejriwal government "wants to kill people".

"There are so many other issues I can talk about. Delhi is faced with the problems of traffic jams, pollution, mismanagement in government schools. The Kejriwal government should resign. They do not deserve to be here," Goel said, while riding on the bullock cart.

On Saturday, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requesting him to reduce the VAT on petrol and diesel "to the same level as it was in December, 2013, during the Congress regime in the city".
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...