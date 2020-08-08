Union Minister Who Endorsed 'Papad' to Boost Immunity against Coronavirus Tests Positive

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who had recently endorsed a brand of 'papad' claiming that eating it would help fight coronavirus, on Saturday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

The minister of state for heavy industries and parliamentary affairs said after developing Covid-19 symptoms he was tested twice and found positive in the second report. However, he said his health is fine.

"After developing symptoms of COVID-19 I had undergone test and was found positive in the second report. On the advice of doctors, I got admitted to AIIMS and I request all those who came in contact with me to take care of their health," he said.

Meghwal is the BJP MP from Bikaner in Rajasthan.

Another MP from Rajasthan and Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary has also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meghwal had recently claimed that a particular brand of 'papad' had a role in boosting the immunity and antibodies that could help cure COVID-19.

A video of the minister endorsing 'Bhabhiji papad', which he called a health supplement, had gone viral on social media.

"Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, a papad manufacturer has come up with this product that will aid the formation of antibodies to fight the coronavirus,” the minister had said in the video, “This papad will prove useful in the fight against coronavirus.”

