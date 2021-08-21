Union Ministers and PR: BJP's New Strategy for Durga Puja 21' to Win Bengali Sentiment

BJP is desperate to adopt Bengal culture again. This time, the saffron brigade is planning to come with a new strategy to have the edge over the TMC during Durga Puja. While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken the initiative to make Bengal’s biggest festival Durga Puja, the best globally, political critics think that BJP’s Pujo is also one of the strategies.

Last year, the BJP’s state unit hosted Durga Puja at EZCC in Salt Lake for the first time. Bengal BJP’s ‘Mahila Morcha’ (women’s wing) was in charge of the puja. But according to state BJP sources, there will be a new strategy in place this year. According to sources, four Bengali union state ministers will be projected as the face of BJP’s puja celebrations. Not only will they take part in the puja, the ministers will also inaugurate pujo’s in several pandals across the state. The Bengal BJP is already in touch with several clubs and entrepreneurs and it is learned that the party is also inviting union ministers to the puja events. Commenting on the developments, a BJP leader said, “Durga Puja is the best festival of Bengal. We also organized puja last year. People responded to that in an unprecedented way. It is not only Bengali sentiment, but the BJP is also intensifying public relations in Pujo."

